Turkish president to start 3-nation Balkan tour on Tuesday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and Croatia, respectively, starting from Tuesday, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Monday.

"During the talks, all aspects of the bilateral relations will be reviewed, steps to further advance cooperation on various fields, joint infrastructure and investment projects in particular, will be discussed, and views will be exchanged regarding the developments in the Balkans and international matters," it said in a statement.

During the president's three-day tour, business forums will be held in all three countries.

Erdoğan will also attend the opening ceremony of the Islamic Cultural Center in Croatia's central city of Sisak, according to the statement.

Previously, Erdoğan said Türkiye pays "special importance" to the Balkans, and that preserving peace and stability in the region is vital for the country.

The Balkans is a priority for Türkiye not only from the political, economic, and geographical perspectives, but also due to its historical, cultural, and human ties with the region.