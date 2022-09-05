2 dead, 10 injured as fire engulfs hotel in India

Fire officials rescue an injured person from a fire in a hotel in Lucknow, India, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo)

At least two people were killed and 10 others injured after a massive fire gutted a hotel in India's Lucknow city on Monday.

Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar told media that around 35 people have been evacuated from the hotel building in India's northern Uttar Pradesh state and the injured have been taken to hospital.

The actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that an electrical short circuit might have ignited the fire.

At least 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hospital to inquire after the injured and ordered an inquiry into the fire incident.