Israel says ‘extremely worried’ about nuclear agreement with Iran

Israel is "deeply concerned" about a possible nuclear agreement between world powers and Iran, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Sunday.

Speaking alongside German President Frank Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Herzog said they are closely following the ongoing talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

"We're extremely worried about a possible agreement because we're worried about the lack of sincerity, honesty and adherence to world rules by the Iranian regime," he said.

Herzog accused Iran of not respecting international rules, and said Tehran has been openly calling for the eradication and annihilation of Israel.

"So why, why should the world trust Iran in any of its intentions?" he said, adding that he raised the issue during his talks with Steinmeier today, and conveyed Israel's concerns.

Israel accuses Iran of seeking to build a nuclear bomb, a claim denied by Tehran, which says its program is designed for peaceful purposes.

Indirect talks between the US and Iranian diplomats, mediated by the EU, concluded in Vienna last month with an agreement on a draft text to revive the 2015 nuclear accord.

Tehran filed its response to the EU draft agreement on Aug. 15, a week after the talks ended in Vienna. The Biden administration responded to Iran's comments through the EU coordinator.

EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said last week that a resolution could be achieved very soon.

"I am hoping that in the coming days we are not going to lose this momentum and we can close the deal," he told reporters in Prague, after an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

The 2015 nuclear deal-officially named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)-was signed by Iran, the US, China, Russia, France, the UK, Germany, and the EU.

Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions as part of a "maximum pressure campaign" on Tehran.

Iran retaliated by stepping back from its nuclear-related commitments under the deal. Tehran has since exceeded thresholds on the enrichment of uranium, as well as the amount it is allowed to possess under the pact.