Private jet crashes into Baltic Sea: Report

A private jet crashed into the Baltic Sea off the Latvian coast on Sunday, according to media reports.

According to the Swedish Aftonbladet newspaper, rescue teams were sent to the region after the Austrian-registered Cessna 551 aircraft crashed into the Baltic Sea off Ventspilis.

The plane, which departed from Spain's Jerez Airport, had been due to land in the German city of Cologne.

Authorities said that the plane turned twice at Paris and Cologne before passing through the Baltic Sea, and when it could not land, it quickly lost speed and altitude and crashed into the sea.

Johan Wahlstrom, a press officer at the Swedish Maritime Administration, also noted that German and Danish warplanes tried to contact the pilot of the private plane, but failed.

Reports say that four people were believed to be on board the plane and that ships and helicopters were sent from Sweden, Latvia and Lithuania to the crash site.