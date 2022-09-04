Costa Rica police seize 2.5 tons of cocaine in Europe-bound container

Costa Rica police seized 2.5 tons of cocaine at a cargo terminal in Moín on the Caribbean coast in a container bound for Belgium, the Ministry of Public Security said on Saturday.



Security forces discovered the drugs in a fruit container which was set to depart for Belgium, the ministry tweeted.



In 2020, Costa Rican authorities confiscated 5.8 tons of cocaine destined for the Netherlands in Moín, in the country's biggest drug bust.



Drug cartels smuggle substantial quantities of cocaine from South America through Central America to the US or Europe using a variety of different transportation routes.