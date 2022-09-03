1 more grain ship leaves Ukraine under Istanbul deal, Türkiye says

Wheat grain is seen on the MV Brave Commander vessel from Yuzhny Port in Ukraine to the drought-stricken Horn of Africa as it docks at port of Djibouti in Djibouti August 30, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

One more ship has left Ukrainian ports under the Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement it released, the ministry did not disclose either its point of departure or destination.

Nine more ships are awaiting departure at Ukrainian ports due to unfavorable weather conditions in the region, the ministry said.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the Russia-Ukraine war that began in February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Since the first vessel sailed under the deal on Aug. 1, a total of 70 ships have carried over 1.6 million tons of agricultural products from Ukraine.