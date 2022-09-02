We should act faster in helping flood-hit Pakistan: Minister Soylu

We should act faster in delivering aid to Pakistan where floods have killed over 1,200 people besides damaging swathes of agricultural land, leaving millions homeless and destroying infrastructure, the Turkish interior minister said as he visited the country on Friday.

The southern districts of Baluchistan and Sindh provinces are worst-affected, while parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also been hit.

A Turkish ministerial delegation headed to Pakistan on Friday to express solidarity and support for the South Asian country.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Environment Minister Murat Kurum, and heads of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) and Turkish Housing Development Administration (TOKI) visited flood-hit regions, including Badin district of Sindh.

In a press talk, Soylu said supplies such as tents, food, medicines and hygiene materials and boats were delivered to the region, adding: "All these are being sent gradually, but what we see today is that we need to act a little faster. Because there is great despair among people."

Calling on everyone not to leave the people alone, the interior minister said: "This is not a disaster, this is a deluge, people are underwater."

"We have shipped 10,000 tents so far, our friends are trying ... to reach almost everywhere," he went on to say.

"Over a million homes have been damaged here, after the temporary shelter, permanent structures must be made," said Kurum. "For damage assessment, our ministry will provide both personnel and equipment support."

The high-powered delegation also met Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who said the country is facing "most difficult time in our history."

"We derive great strength and confidence from support and cannot thank President Erdoğan enough. This visit reflects unwavering bond of brotherhood between us," he tweeted.