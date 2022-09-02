Erdoğan, outgoing UK PM Johnson discuss bilateral ties over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday discussed bilateral ties and regional issues over phone.

Erdoğan said he established "close dialogue" with Johnson during his tenure, and developed relations between Ankara and London on the basis of mutual respect and understanding, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The president expressed his belief that relations with the UK-strategic partner and close ally of Türkiye-will deepen and develop in all areas with the same common sense and foresight in the future, it added.

The new leader of the Conservative Party, who will also become the prime minister, will be announced on Sept. 5.

Queen Elizabeth II will receive the UK's new prime minister in Balmoral estate in Scotland for the first time during her long reign, on Sep. 6.

The queen will receive Johnson first as he will hand over his official resignation and then host either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, the two contenders for Conservative Party leadership.