Fugitive HDP lawmaker Güzel arrested over ties to PKK while trying to flee abroad

Semra Güzel , an opposition lawmaker in Türkiye whose legislative immunity was lifted over accusations of "being member of an armed terror organization" was held on Friday, the interior minister said.

Güzel, a member of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), was captured in a joint operation carried out by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Istanbul Police Department when she was on her way to northwestern Edirne province, Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

Güzel, carrying a fake passport, was with an individual, with initials A.G., who spread PKK terrorist propaganda and is a human trafficker, Soylu added.

In March, the Turkish parliament lifted the legislative immunity of Guzel, a HDP deputy from the southeastern Diyarbakir province.

While 327 lawmakers voted in favor of lifting Güzel's immunity, 52 legislators opposed the motion.

Earlier this year, photos of Guzel with PKK terrorist Volkan Bora were widely circulated in Turkish media.

Bora was neutralized in 2017 by the Turkish military in Türkiye's southeastern Adiyaman province.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The Turkish government accuses the HDP of having links to the PKK terror group.