BRITAINS QUEEN ELIZABETH WILL NOT ATTEND EVENT IN SCOTLAND

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, 96, will not attend the Braemar Highland Gathering, an event in the Scotland, this weekend, a Buckingham Palace source said on Friday.



The decision was taken with the Queen's comfort in mind the source said, adding Prince Charles, heir to the throne, will be attending as planned.



The gathering in the town 60 miles west of Aberdeen, which in some form has existed for nine hundred years, has been regularly by the reigning monarch and members of the royal family since 1848, its organisers said.



Earlier in the week a palace spokesperson said the queen would appoint Britain's new prime minister at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland, rather than at Buckingham Palace in London, due to mobility issues.



































