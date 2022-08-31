Ukrainian General Staff says Russia lost 350 soldiers, 20 tanks in one day, shares numbers

Russia has lost 350 soldiers and 20 tanks in just one day, according to a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the 189th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the report shared on Facebook said that the occupier's total losses amount to 47,900 military personnel, 1,974 tanks, and 1,091 artillery systems.

350 soldiers and 20 tanks were among Russia's losses in one day, the report said.

Noting that Russian troops had suffered their heaviest losses on the Donetsk and Kurakhove fronts, the General Staff provided the estimated number of total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 31 August 2022.

Here are the loss numbers provided by the report: