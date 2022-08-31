News
Erdoğan: Türkiye not only fights terrorists, but also those who unleashed them
"Türkiye not only fights terrorists who are hostile to nation's values and existence, but also those who unleashed them on our country," Turkish leader Erdoğan stressed in his remarks on Wednesday while delivering a speech during an event.
Published August 31,2022
"Türkiye knows that those who cause unrest with their harassment at every opportunity in Aegean Sea are someone's pawns," Erdoğan stressed in his comments during an event on Wednesday.
"Türkiye not only fights terrorists who are hostile to nation's values and existence, but also those who unleashed them on our country," Erdoğan said in a statement.
"Türkiye is well aware of nuisance caused in Eastern Mediterranean to undermine its national interests," the Turkish leader pointed out.