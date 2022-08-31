News World Erdoğan: Türkiye not only fights terrorists, but also those who unleashed them

"Türkiye not only fights terrorists who are hostile to nation's values and existence, but also those who unleashed them on our country," Turkish leader Erdoğan stressed in his remarks on Wednesday while delivering a speech during an event.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published August 31,2022