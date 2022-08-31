People should not expect Ukraine to rack up quick victories against Russian troops - top aide

People should not expect Ukraine to rack up quick victories against Russian troops during a counteroffensive because Kyiv does not want to lose too many troops, a senior presidential aide said on Wednesday.

"It is a very slow process , because we value people, because we need as many Ukrainians as possible to come back home," said Oleksiy Arestovych, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky . "There will be no quick success ... a quick success always means a lot of blood," he said in a Youtube interview.

Earlier in the day, a regional official said Ukrainian forces had had "successes" in three areas of the Russian-occupied region of Kherson. Kyiv announced the start of a southern push to retake territory on Monday.







