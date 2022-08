The WHO said Tuesday it replaced its Western Pacific chief, who has been accused by staff of abusive, racist and authoritarian behaviour.

"The regional director for the Western Pacific region, Dr Takeshi Kasai, is on leave," the World Health Organization said.

"During the regional director's absence, the WHO deputy director general Dr Zsuzsanna Jakab will ensure business continuity," the UN health agency told AFP, confirming a report by the AP news agency.