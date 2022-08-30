ERDOĞAN: TÜRKIYES EXPERIENCE SHARING IN FIGHT AGAINST TERRORISM GAME-CHANGER FOR MANY

Türkiye 's benevolence of experience sharing with its friends in the fight against terrorism and advancement in the defense industry has acted as a "game-changer," the country's president said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Turkish Military Academy's graduation ceremony on the centenary of Victory Day , in Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "Türkiye has become a country that preempts instead of lagging behind, by adopting a strategy of preventing threats at its root."

He added that Türkiye weighs in the pros and cons of its existing relationships, but do not feel shy to establish new partnerships.

Erdoğan also said Ankara made the "first big and serious blow" to Daesh terrorist group, which was a major regional threat, via its Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria.

"Followed with the Operations Olive Branch, Peace Spring and Spring Shield, we showed the entire world the power of Turkish Armed Forces to protect the interests of our country and to ensure peace in its region," he said.

The Turkish president also criticized "the hostile attitudes of our so-called allies against Türkiye, or the support they give to those who display such attitudes."

On Türkiye's military education and training system, Erdoğan said the country has now "completely abandoned" the system "damaged by the putschist mentality for 70 years."

"Global and regional developments indicate that we need to reinforce our army with more qualified personnel and more manpower," he said, adding that Türkiye will use all of its "energy, concentration and opportunities for this matter in the future."