Ex-Mossad chief claims Iran continuing its nuclear program

Israel seized "thousands of documents" through intelligence operations showing that Iran is continuing its nuclear program, the former head of the Israeli spy agency Mossad said Monday.

Yossi Cohen was speaking at an event in Basel, Switzerland to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the first Zionist Congress.

Claiming that Iran is lying about stopping its nuclear activities, Cohen said: "We proved that Iran lied to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with thousands of documents we obtained from Iran's archives."

"The work of the Mossad is not only intelligence gathering but also the promotion of peace. We saw these results in the signing of the Abraham Accords," he added.

The nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA ), was signed in 2015 by Iran, the US, China, Russia, France, the UK, Germany and the European Union. But Washington under the administration of former President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018.

Tehran committed itself to limiting its nuclear activity to civilian purposes, and in return, the world powers agreed to drop their economic sanctions against Iran.

But the US's withdrawal from the landmark deal and re-imposition of sanctions prompted Iran to stop complying with the nuclear deal.