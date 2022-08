Two people died after an automobile crashed with a truck in Villa María, Argentina, on Saturday morning.

According to the police, a truck that was transporting dairy products and a car that had two people in it crashed and, according to the first impressions, the car hit the truck from behind.

The emergency service that was working in the place confirmed the death of the two people in the car, according to the Villa Maria Vivo.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.