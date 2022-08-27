Turkish leader Erdoğan extends well wishes to flood-hit brotherly people of Pakistan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday extended his well wishes to Pakistan for the flood disaster caused by heavy monsoon rains across the country.

Erdoğan expressed his readiness to extend all kinds of support to "the brotherly people of Pakistan in this difficult time, as always," in a phone call with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement. He also wished Allah's mercy on those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured.

Pakistan on Saturday nearly reached the grim milestone of 1,000 deaths in rain-related incidents, which have been triggered by torrential rains and swirling floods across the country since mid-June.

Another 45 people were killed and dozens went missing in the past 24 hours as monsoon downpours and roaring floodwaters continued to pound the country, according to officials and local media.