Brussels van driver charged with attempted manslaughter
Belgium has charged a van driver who ploughed through a crowded cafe terrace in the capital, slightly wounding six people, with attempted murder but has ruled out a "terrorist" motive, prosecutors said Saturday.
Published August 27,2022
The driver of a van that crashed into the terrace of a brasserie and a fast food restaurant on Friday in Brussels has been charged with attempted manslaughter, news agency Belga reported.
The man was placed under arrest on Saturday, but the Belgian public prosecutor declined to name him or make further details of the investigation public, Belga said.
Investigations had focused on whether the driver intentionally steered into the restaurants' outdoor areas due to terrorism concerns. No charges related to terrorism were pressed, however.
Belga and multiple other Belgium media outlets have reported the man is aged 28, is a delivery driver by profession, and from the Saint-Josse-ten-Noode municipality in Brussels.
The van crashed into the tables and chairs at around 1 pm on Rue Saint-Michel, a side street near the well-known Brussels shopping street Rue Neuve and left six people with mild injuries.
The man allegedly fled the scene of the incident, but was arrested later on Friday in Antwerp. He was then detained and questioned. The vehicle was found abandoned and secured near the incident.
To identify the suspected driver, the police evaluated camera images and statements from witnesses and victims, according to the prosecutor's office.
Due to confusion about what prompted the incident, the terror alert level for some urban areas was also temporarily raised. This was lowered as the investigation proceeded.