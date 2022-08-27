News Europe Several dead after lorry slams into Dutch neighbourhood barbecue

Dutch police said on Saturday that several people had died in an accident when a truck rolled into a street party in the town of Nieuw Beijerland in the south of the Netherlands. Police, who did not give specific figures for casualties, said it was investigating the accident, which happened at about 7 p.m. (1700 GMT), around 30 km (19 miles) south of Rotterdam.

The truck ran off a dyke and slammed into the Nieuw-Beijerland neighbourood near Rotterdam, where people were holding a barbecue.



Police are investigating.



Multiple people died and scores of others were injured, according to radio broadcaster NOS. However, rescue efforts are underway to recover the vehicle, which came from a Spanish haulage company, in order to clarify the number of victims.



The rescue mission involved 10 ambulances and a helicopter, with several people taken to hospital, NOS reported.









