World needs our independence, Zelensky tells Security Council

In an address to the UN Security Council, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stressed the global importance of his country's defence against the Russian invasion.



"Today our country is celebrating Independence Day and now everyone can see how much the world depends on our independence," Zelensky told the meeting at UN headquarters in New York via video link on Wednesday.



Russia had failed earlier in an attempt to prevent him from speaking.



If Russia is not stopped now, Zelensky asserted, "Russian killers will probably end up in other countries - in Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America." He added: "Russia must be held accountable for the crime of aggression against Ukraine."



Exactly six months ago on February 24, Russia invaded its neighbour.

NUCLEAR PLANT

Zelensky also proposed that Russia transfer control of the embattled Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which it has occupied since March, to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



An IAEA expert mission should take control of the plant "as soon as possible" and permanently, Zelensky told the UN Security Council by video on Wednesday.



Russia must unconditionally cease its "nuclear blackmail" and completely withdraw from the plant in southern Ukraine, he said.



Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling the plant, raising fears of catastrophe.



An IAEA mission to check on the sprawling plant's critical safety and control systems is supported in principle by all sides.



But it has not yet received the final approval from the warring parties amid disagreement over the mission's details, including the route the experts will take.