Russia preparing to hold 'sham' referendum in Ukraine, US warns

Russia is preparing to hold "sham" referendums in occupied Ukrainian territories within a matter of days or weeks, the US warned on Wednesday.

Moscow has instructed officials to begin preparations in areas that have fallen under its control during its war on Ukraine, including Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

The first referenda could be announced as soon as this week's end, he added, noting the US and international community will not view any such elections as legitimate.

"We expect Russia to try to manipulate the results of these referenda under the false claim of the Ukrainian people wanting to join Russia. It will be critical to call out and counter this disinformation in real time," Kirby said.

"Russian officials themselves know that what they're doing will lack legitimacy, and it will not reflect the will of the people. The Ukrainian people, in any free and fair referendum, would vote overwhelmingly against joining Russia," he added.

The comments come after the US announced an additional $3 billion in military assistance for Kyiv's forces as Ukraine marked its Independence Day. The package includes surface-to-air missile systems, laser-guided rockets, Puma drones, and VAMPIRE counter-drone weapons, according to the Pentagon.

The US has provided $13.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine since January 2021, with the bulk coming after the Kremlin began its "special military operation" in February.

US President Joe Biden will speak with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, according to the White House.