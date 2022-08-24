Hyundai, Kia recall more than 280,000 vehicles due to fire risk

South Korean auto manufacturers Hyundai and Kia have recalled over 280,000 Palisade, Telluride vehicles due to a fire risk, US officials said on Wednesday.



The auto makers have advised the owners of the recalled cars to park their vehicles outside and away from structures because they may burst into flames, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.



The recall affects 245,030 vehicles of Hyundai's Palisade SUV model years 2020-2022 and 36,417 vehicles of Kia's Telluride SUV model of the same years, according to the NHTSA.



The recalled vehicles were potentially equipped with a tow hitch harness installed as original equipment, or purchased as an accessory through a Hyundai dealership.



Debris and moisture accumulation on the tow hitch harness module printed circuit board (PCB) may cause an electrical short, which can result in a fire.



As an interim repair, dealers will inspect the tow hitch module and remove the fuse, as necessary, free of charge. The final remedy is currently under development.



The Korean automakers reported 25 fires or melting incidents in the US and Canada, but no crashes or injuries.