UN chief calls for peace as Ukraine marks 31st Independence Day

The United Nations chief called for peace on Wednesday, marking Ukraine's 31st Independence Day from the Soviet Union and six months of defending itself from a war launched by Russia.

''The people of Ukraine and beyond need peace and they need peace now,'' Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a UN Security Council meeting.

Thousands of civilians have been killed and injured, including hundreds of children, since Russia launched its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24.

''The consequences of this senseless war are being felt far beyond Ukraine.'' Guterres said. ''We are seeing new vulnerabilities emerge in a global environment already worn out by conflicts, inequality, pandemic-induced economic and health crises, and climate change-with a disproportionate impact on developing countries.''

''The acceleration of already high food, fertilizer, and fuel prices has triggered a global crisis that could drive millions more into extreme poverty, magnifying hunger and malnutrition,'' he added.

Guterres also warned that there will not be enough food in 2023 unless the fertilizer market is stabilized.

''Many farmers around the world are already planning to reduce areas for cultivation for next season. Getting much more food and fertilizers out of Ukraine and Russia at reasonable costs is vital to further calm commodity markets and lower prices for consumers,'' he said.