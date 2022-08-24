Man gets COVID, Monkeypox, HIV simultaneously after Spain visit

An Italian man who has recently returned from a five-day Spain visit has been diagnosed with monkeypox, Covid-19, and HIV, all at the same time, according to BNO News.

The 36-year-old man had a fever, a sore throat, fatigue, and headache among others, after traveling back to Italy. He tested positive for covid first and he had rash and blisters appearing after that.

He then went to the hospital to get treatment, where he tested positive for monkeypox, HIV, and Covid-19 in several tests.

The man was discharged from the hospital a week later after recovering from both covid and monkeypox.

The officials from the University of Catania have said regarding the case of the man that it shows how these diseases can overlap.

WHO has also been warning that monkeypox is continuing to spread and countries must be prepared for it.