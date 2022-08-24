Florida postal carrier mauled by 5 dogs dies

A Postal Service carrier in United States was attacked by five dogs in Putnam County of Florida and died a day later, an official said.

61 year old woman, Pamela Jane Rock, died Monday night at a hospital from the injuries of the attack which was tried to be stopped by a neighbor who fired into the air, sheriff's Col. Joseph Wells said.

"One neighbor brought his firearm along and fired several shots in the air in an attempt to disrupt the attack," Wells said at a news conference.

"That was unsuccessful."

Dogs' owner and the neighbors pulled them off the woman after hearing her screams, he added.

Additional details were not provided about the dogs, who are seized and to be euthanized.

Her niece said Rock was badly wounded and that even her arm was amputated by doctors to be able to save her.

Wells also said that the animal control officials visited the dogs' home twice in the last three years.

He added that the officials were most likely responding to complaints about vicious dogs, but investigators were still working to confirm the information.