YPG/PKKS SO-CALLED MILITARY TRAINING HEAD MIHYEDDIN GULO NEUTRALIZED IN MIT OPERATION

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) neutralized the head of a so-called military training academy of the terror group YPG/PKK in northeastern Syria, according to security sources on Sunday.

Terrorist Mihyeddin Gulo , one of the administrators of the so-called academy in northern Syria, was neutralized through an operation carried out by the MIT on Aug. 9 in the northeastern Qamishli region. Gulo took an active role in the planning of many actions against the Turkish security forces, and in the terror group's fight against the Syrian National Army during Peace Spring and Olive Branch operations, the sources added.

It was also noted that Gulo trained the members of the terror group to take action against the Turkish troops inside Türkiye and Syria.

Meanwhile, the Turkish military neutralized two YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, where they were planning an attack on the Operation Peace Spring zone, the National Defense Ministry tweeted on Sunday.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.