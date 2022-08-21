Bayern batter Bochum 7-0 to go clear at Bundesliga summit already

Utterly rampant Bayern Munich are the only Bundesliga side with a 100% record after three games following a 7-0 triumph at Bochum.



Leroy Sané, Matthijs de Ligt and Kingsley Coman, all making their first starts of the league season, netted before Sadio Mané also scored in the first half as the champions surged two points clear at the top already.



Mané added a penalty after the break following a foul on Coman and Cristian Gamboa scored an unlucky own goal before substitute Serge Gnabry slammed home.



Fans worried how Bayern would cope without new Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, but so far this term they have been even more dominant than usual as they target an 11th straight German title.

