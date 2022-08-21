Daughter of ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue killed in suspected assassination attempt near Moscow

Vladimir Putin

assassination attempt

"The identity of the dead has been clarified - it is the journalist and political scientist Darya Dugina ," the national investigative committee said on Sunday.



The 29-year-old daughter of Putin confidante Alexander Dugin was considered a fervent supporter of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Investigators left open whether the assassination attempt could have been aimed at Dugina's father.



The 60-year-old author and philosopher has often been described as having considerable influence on the Russian president, and is thought to be a source of ideas for the country's attack on Ukraine.

The daughter of a right-wing ideologue linked to Russian Presidenthas died in a suspectednear Moscow, according to investigators.According to reports by Moscow media, she was on Britain's sanctions list forand false news about the invasion ordered by Putin on February 24.According to investigators,on Saturday evening in a Moscow suburb. According to initial findings, an explosive device was mounted on the vehicle, which detonated.According to a report by the Russian news agency Interfax, Dugin and his daughter attended thetogether on Saturday, which is supported by a presidential foundation."It was planned that father and daughter leave the festival together, but Darya drove alone in the vehicle," Interfax reported.The leader of the pro-Russian separatists in the Donetzk region, in eastern Ukraine, has accused "the terrorists of the Ukranian regime" of trying to "liquidate," Danis Pushilin wrote on Telegram.Darya will be remembered as a "real Russian girl," he said.Observers in, however, do not believe that the forces in the country are currently capable of carrying out such an assassination.