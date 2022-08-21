Most people in Germany dissatisfied with Scholz government - survey

Some 62% of people in Germany
are dissatisfied with the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz
, according to a survey conducted by the INSA polling institute for the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.
Only 25% of those questioned gave Scholz a positive rating, the survey published on Sunday showed.
The evaluation of the coalition of Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens, was similarly poor: 65% had a negative assessment on the work of the federal government, while 27% said they were satisfied.
The survey
asked for a general assessment of the coalition's work, not for evaluation on specific topics.
According to Bild am Sonntag, in a comparable survey at the beginning of March, 46% of those questioned were satisfied with Scholz's work, while 39% said they were dissatisfied with it.
Some 44% said the coalition government was doing a good job, while 43% disagreed.
The German government under Scholz has faced challenges, such as the rising costs of living
and increasing energy prices
as a consequence of the war in Ukraine.