Leaders of US, Britain, France and Germany discuss war in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday discussed the nearly six-month-old war in Ukraine.



The White House said in a statement the four leaders spoke about the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, where repeated shelling has raised fears of a potential catastrophe.



They agreed on "the need to avoid military operations near the plant" and for UN nuclear experts to inspect the sprawling site first hand in order to help ensure its safety and security, the White House said.



In Germany, Scholz's spokesman said they were in agreement "that support for Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression would be continued on a sustained basis."