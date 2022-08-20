Former Trump lawyer says ex-president should be worried about legal woes as big firms avoiding him

In this file photo taken on January 15, 2022, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds in Florence, Arizona, southeast of Phoenix. (AFP Photo)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will have a hard time finding reputable law firms to defend him, according to the lawyer who defended the ex-president during his second impeachment trial.

"All big-firm lawyers have told me that their firms won't let them do it," Alan Dershowitz said in an interview with the U.S.-based magazine Business Insider.

"The firms won't let them go near any case involving Trump. These are firms that want to continue to have clients, and they know that if they represent Donald Trump, they'll lose a lot of clients," he said.

Dershowitz said his career took a turn for the worse as he lost job opportunities and had speaking engagements canceled after he represented Trump.

He went on to say that there are other reasons lawyers want to stay away from Trump. No lawyer will get along with a client who likes to "run the show," he said.

Trump's war of words with the FBI and Democratic lawmakers continue amid several state and federal criminal investigations.

Under directives from the Justice Department, the FBI recently raided his estate in the state of Florida to find whether Trump broke three federal laws, including the Espionage Act, when he allegedly moved government records from the White House to Mar-a-Lago upon leaving office.

The FBI's handling of the raid has drawn condemnation from Republican lawmakers and voters.