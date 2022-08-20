Multiple dead reported after truck hits crowd in accident in Turkish city of Mardin

At least 16 people were killed and 29 injured after a truck hurtled into pedestrians in Türkiye , the health minister said.

"The accident ... occurred after the breaks gave out on a lorry, which hit a crowd in Derik ," a town in the southeast of the country, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

It was the second major crash of the day after another involving a bus and an ambulance in the Gaziantep province, which local media said killed another 16 people.