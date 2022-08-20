Multiple dead reported after truck hits crowd in accident in Turkish city of Mardin

At least 16 people were killed and 29 injured after a truck hurtled into pedestrians in Türkiye, the health minister said.
"The accident... occurred after the breaks gave out on a lorry, which hit a crowd in Derik," a town in the southeast of the country, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.
It was the second major crash of the day after another involving a bus and an ambulance in the Gaziantep province, which local media said killed another 16 people.
Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu also tweeted that all teams were mobilized and the injured were being shifted to hospitals.