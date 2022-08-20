Armed attacks on Swedish streets claim dozens of lives in 2022 - police data

Contrary to its reputation as being one of the most peaceful countries in the world, Sweden saw over 250 armed attacks this year, resulting in the killing of at least 45 people, police data shows.

A total of 251 armed attacks were carried out in the first eight months of 2022, in which at least 45 people were killed and 67 injured.

Organized crime has risen in the Scandinavian country over the last few years.

According to the record, in 2019 a total of 360 shootings took place, in which 45 people were killed and 126 others wounded. This figure increased to 379-47 people lost lives and 126 wounded-in 2020. Sweden faced the same problem in 2021 and crime syndicates carried out 344 armed attacks, killing 45 and wounding 115 others.

On June 2, right-wing parties in the Swedish parliament-Riksdag-tabled a no-confidence motion against Justice and Interior Minister Morgan Johansson due to the "inability to prevent the increasing armed conflicts of crime syndicates and gangs in recent years."

In response, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said she would step down if the minister was ousted.

The opposition parties, however, failed to gather majority backing for the motion against Johansson.

Last June, Gothenburg police's Ulf Bostrom sounded the alarm that the problem is gigantic, and that even the police were unable to protect the victims.

As parties in Sweden prepare for the upcoming elections scheduled for next month, the fight against criminal gangs has topped the agenda.