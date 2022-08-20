Ethiopian Airlines announce suspensions after reports of pilots dozing off in-flight

Ethiopian Airlines said Friday that pilots have been suspended who allegedly dozed off in a locked cockpit in-flighr and flew past a landing destination earlier this week.

"We have received a report which indicates Ethiopian flight number ET343 en route from Khartoum to Addis Ababa temporarily lost communication with Addis Ababa Air Traffic Control on 15 August 2022," the airlines said in a statement. "The flight later landed safely after communication was restored. The concerned Crew has been removed from operation pending further investigation."

Communication with the Addis Ababa air traffic control terminal was temporarily cut off, it said in response to reports that pilots were sleeping in a locked cockpit.

The plane landed safely after communication was regained, it said.

"Safety has always been and will continue to be our first priority," it said.

The incident was first reported by Aviation Herald.