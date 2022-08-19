News World Two injured in shooting in Malmö shopping centre, suspect arrested

A man was injured and a woman was in a serious condition after a shooting in a shopping centre in southern Sweden on Friday, police said. Police said they had arrested the suspected shooter in the incident in the city of Malmo.

Two people were injured in a shooting in a shopping centre in the Swedish city of Malmö on Friday.



A suspect has been arrested, police said in a statement.



Officers had quickly arrived at the scene in numbers and there was no longer any danger, the police added.



On Tuesday, a woman was shot in the abdomen in a tram in the Swedish city of Gothenburg.









