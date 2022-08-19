SHOOTING AT MALL AT PRINCE GEORGES, ONE KILLED: POLICE

A shooting reportedly took place on Thursday afternoon at the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Maryland, US, police said.
The county police and fire departments were called to the scene after the shooting that was believed to happen after a fight in the mall's food court.
The police added that there was no active threat.
HPD is responding to a report of shots fired at the Mall at Prince George's. Please avoid the area. More info as it becomes available.— Hyattsville Police Department (@HyattsvillePD) August 18, 2022