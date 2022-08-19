SHOOTING AT MALL AT PRINCE GEORGES, ONE KILLED: POLICE

 Contact Us
Shooting at Mall at Prince George's, one killed: Police

The county police and fire departments were called to the scene after a shooting at Mall at Prince George's that was believed to happen after a fight in the mall's food court. The police added that there was no active threat.

Published August 19,2022
A shooting reportedly took place on Thursday afternoon at the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Maryland, US, police said.

The police added that there was no active threat.