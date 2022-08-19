Ship with over 11,700 tons of Ukrainian corn docks in Türkiye

A ship carrying over 11,700 tons of corn from Ukraine has reached its destination in Türkiye, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The Barbados-flagged Fulmar S docked at Alsancak, an Aegean Sea port in the western Izmir province.

It set off from Chornomorsk on Aug. 13, one of over two dozen vessels that have been able to leave Ukrainian ports under the landmark grain export deal signed in Istanbul last month.

The 139-meter-long (456-foot-long) vessel will be at the Turkish port for at least three days for relevant checks and to offload its cargo of 11,730 tons of corn, the ministry said.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed the agreement on July 22 to resume grain exports from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Yuzhny, Chornomorsk and Odesa, which were halted due to the ongoing war, now in its sixth month.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.