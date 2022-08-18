Zelensky adresses Latin America in first, requests 'spreading truth'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, requested this Wednesday from Latin America to spread the truth about the Russian invasion of his country.

Speaking in a videoconference to the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, he said he is asking for spreading the truth about this war in his country and his region.

"We have to confront the Russian propaganda, demand total responsibility for killers and war criminals," he added.

"They have to be convicted by justice, the sanctions against Russia must be supported for it to pay the maximum price for its aggression."

"When we talk about the Russian war against Ukraine, we talk about 8 years and then 175 days. When we talk about the victims of this war, we don't start in February 2022, but rather in 2014, when they started to kill Ukrainians just because they were Ukrainians," Zelensky added, before an audience of dozens of academics and media that had attended the university.

Asked about the future of his country, the head of the Ukrainian state said that it will "never be the same" and that they were not going to pardon Russia.

It is also a historical challenge for the future generations of Russians, as they will have to apologize first to their children and grandchildren for what they've done, Zelensky said.

According to the United Nations, more than 4,000 people were killed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started in February, and more than 6,500 people were injured.