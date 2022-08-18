News World Top EU diplomat starts Kosovo-Serbia talks, calling for flexibility

DPA WORLD Published August 18,2022

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell has started high-level crisis talks between Kosovo and Serbia in Brussels, urging both sides to show flexibility.



"Recent tensions in the north of Kosovo have demonstrated yet again that it is time to move forward towards full normalisation," EU foreign policy chief Borell wrote on Twitter on Thursday.



Hoping for progress, Borrell called on both Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, "to be open and flexible to find common ground."



The two Balkan leaders arrived for the EU-mediated talks after separately meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday to discuss recent tensions.































