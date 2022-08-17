2-year-old boy rescued from 3-meter long empty well, in good situation

A 2-year-old boy was rescued from a 3-meter long empty water well after 5 hours of effort by the rescue teams in Manisa, Türkiye.

According to the report, 2 year-old Aybars Çakır was returning from the farm with his parents when he fell into a well that was opened some time ago to extract water.

After his parents failed to get him out of the well they informed the emergency, following which crews of AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management), fire department, police and health care teams were sent to the area.

The rescue teams freed Çakır after a 5-hour-long digging efforts around the well and he was sent to the hospital.

Çakır's health state was reportedly good.