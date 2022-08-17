Turkish president, Israeli premier discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with the prime minister of Israel in a phone call.

Erdoğan told Yair Lapid that Ankara would take the necessary steps to appoint a new ambassador to Israel as soon as possible.

This came hours after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced that the two countries would mutually reappoint envoys.

In the phone call, President Erdoğan said he supports the development of cooperation and dialogue between Türkiye and Israel, built on a sustainable basis and respect for mutual sensitivities.

Erdoğan also expressed his satisfaction on the progress achieved in relations under a framework agreed upon during recent visits to Türkiye by Lapid and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Herzog's visit to Türkiye in March, followed by reciprocal visits by both countries' foreign ministers, contributed to easing relations after more than a decade of tensions.