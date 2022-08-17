LeBron James to extend contract with LA Lakers: NBA insider

LeBron James will extend his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers for two years, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said Wednesday.

Wojnarowski said James will sign the extension worth $97.1 million with a player option for the 2024-2025 season included in the deal.

James, 37, is entering the final year of his current deal that is worth $44.5 million.

Regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history, James is a four-time NBA champion, winning the title twice with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, and once each with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and 2020 with the Lakers.