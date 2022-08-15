US defence secretary positive for Covid-19 for second time

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin was self-isolating at home after testing positive for the coronavirus for a second time, he said on Monday.



Austin, who said he was experiencing mild symptoms, plans to isolate for five days, in according with US health guidelines.



"I will retain all authorities and plan to maintain my normal work schedule virtually from home," he said.



His last face-to-face contact with US President Joe Biden was late last month, he said.



Austin, who is vaccinated with two booster shots, had previously been infected with Covid-19 in January.