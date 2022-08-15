News World Coronavirus test fraud suspects on trial in Germany

DPA WORLD Published August 15,2022

A 46-year-old man and his sister are on trial in Germany accused of a fraud amounting to millions of euros in Berlin's coronavirus test centres.



The accused are alleged to have billed for many more tests between May 2021 and February 2022 than were actually administered.



According to the indictment, the man falsely billed for around €9.7 million ($9.9 million) worth of tests, while the woman billed for about €2.5 million of non-existent tests.



The two suspects were arrested at the end of March during searches of flats and testing stations in the German capital.











































