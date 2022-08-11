Train kills three migrants in northern Greece

Three migrants have been hit and killed by a train near the northern Greek town of Drama.



Police said the victims had been sleeping next to the tracks on Wednesday night, and had not been able to get out of the way of the train in time.



It was initially unclear which countries they came from, state radio reported.



Security officials suspect that the three men were on their way to the border with North Macedonia in order to continue their journey to Central Europe.



Migrants coming to Greece from Türkiye often follow the tracks to avoid police checks on the roads in northern Greece.



