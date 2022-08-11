Ousted Sri Lankan president allowed temporary stay in Thailand

Sri Lanka's then president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, presenting his national statement during the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. (REUTERS File Photo)

Thailand confirmed that former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been allowed to temporarily stay in the country upon his request, local media reported.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday said Rajapaksa will look for permanent asylum in another country, Bangkok Post reported.

"This is a humanitarian issue. We have made a promise that it's a temporary stay. No [political] activities are allowed, and this will help him find a country to take refuge in," said Prayut.

President Rajapaksa resigned last month after fleeing to Maldives and then Singapore when anti-government protesters took to the streets of Colombo and occupied his official residence and offices. His brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, stepped down as prime minister amid mass protests in May.

The Indian Ocean island is facing its worst financial crisis since political independence in 1948 due to a massive balance of payment crisis, according to financial experts.























