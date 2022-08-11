La Nina conditions to continue, but odds lower into winter -U.S. forecaster

Chances for La Niña are expected to gradually decrease from 86% in the coming season to 60% during December-February 2022-23, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The La Niña weather pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

"While a majority of NMME models suggest that La Niña will transition to ENSO-neutral in January-March 2023, forecasters are split on this outcome resulting in equal forecast probabilities for that season," the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center said.

El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-neutral conditions refer to periods in which neither El Nino nor La Nina is present, often coinciding with the transition between the two weather patterns, according to the center.