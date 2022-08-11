60,000 hectares burned in France since beginning of 2022: Monitoring agency

France is reeling under the disastrous effects of wildfires with more than 60,000 hectares (148,263.23 acres) burned since the start of 2022 and 10,000 hectares destroyed this week, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).

Since Jan. 1, a total of 60,078 hectares of forest land and vegetation have been engulfed in fire. It has surpassed statistics in the past decade when 43,602 hectares were burned in 2019, according to EFFIS.

The resumption of wildfires this week in some places and intentional fires by arsonists has destroyed nearly 9,830 hectares. That number includes 7,400 hectares in Gironde, 200 in Ardeche, 1,500 in Maine-et-Loire and 730 in Aveyron and Lozere.

Several parts of the country have been engulfed in fire since June when the first heatwave began.

The current situation remains highly volatile because of the ongoing record heatwave and a historic drought.

Maximum temperatures across the country range between 26C (79F) and 35C (95F). The eagerly awaited rains that can help contain the fires are forecasted for Sunday, according to the Meteo-France weather department.

Nearly 10,000 firefighters are fighting fires across the country.

The EU sent first responder teams and water bombers Tuesday to help France with additional reinforcements.