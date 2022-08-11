5-DAY BLAZE AT CUBAS MAIN OIL FACILITY BROUGHT UNDER CONTROL

A view of a destroyed area of tanks that exploded near Cuba's supertanker port in Matanzas, Cuba, August 10, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

A massive fire that raged for days at Cuba's main oil storage facility, killing one person and injuring some 125, has finally been brought under control.

Around 40% of the storage facility was destroyed in the blaze ignited by a lightning strike last Friday at the Matanzas super tanker port in the country's north.

Matanzas is Cuba's largest industrial and commercial port, with several oil storage tanks, refineries, giant tanker equipment and thermal power plants.

The fire has been extinguished to a large extent and cooling work is underway, Avalos Jorge, head of Cuba's national fire department, said on Wednesday.

He said small fires are still breaking out due to the oil spilled from the damaged tanks.

He thanked firefighters from Venezuela and Mexico for their assistance and "unparalleled efforts."

One firefighter was killed and 14 remain missing, authorities said.

According to the Health Ministry, at least 20 people are being treated in hospitals, with five of them having suffered serious injuries.